Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate

SAUGUS, Mass. — Mass. State Police and Saugus first responders are investigating after reports that a person was struck by a vehicle on the interstate.
Authorities were dispatched to Route 1 South near Collins Avenue in Saugus.
After responding to the scene, state police immediately set up the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section to investigate.
At this time, there is no information on the individuals involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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