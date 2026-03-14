SAUGUS, Mass. — Mass. State Police and Saugus first responders are investigating after reports that a person was struck by a vehicle on the interstate.

Authorities were dispatched to Route 1 South near Collins Avenue in Saugus.

After responding to the scene, state police immediately set up the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section to investigate.

0 of 8 Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate

At this time, there is no information on the individuals involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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