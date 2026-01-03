Pedestrian killed after hit by car in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car this evening in New Bedford on Pleasant Street.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Route 6 near Pleasant Street.

The pedestrian, identified as a male, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

The driver did remain on scene.

The crash comes after the deadly hit-and-run on New Year’s Day on Acushnet Avenue.

Antonio Cola Olmos was attending a New Years Eve midnight service at her church when she was struck and killed.

The New Bedford Police said they are ramping up efforts to keep city street safe given the recent incidents on the roadways, in which officers will be conducting after-dark enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

