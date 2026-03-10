Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A pedestrian was injured after they were struck by a car at 10 a.m. this morning, according to police.

It happened at the intersection of Carter Street and Elm Street.

The operator of the motor vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, and the pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident is under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

