Patriots rule out A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson for matchup against Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without two key offensive players when they take on the Miami Dolphins on the road.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson have been downgraded to out for the matchup, the Patriots announced.

Both players missed practice Friday for the second straight day.

Patriots downgrade A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson & Marcus Bryant to out for NE vs. MIA. pic.twitter.com/SfBea3LiQ3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 31, 2026

Brown has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries, while Henderson has been battling an illness this week.

The Patriots enter the matchup with a 4-3 record, while the Dolphins are 1-5.

New England is favored on the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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