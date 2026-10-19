Patriots place wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots placed wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve Monday.
The move adds to a growing list of injuries the team has dealt with this season.
Doubs scored a 42-yard touchdown against the Jets on Sunday but left the game due to a shoulder injury.
Pats just cannot catch a break with injuries this year… WR Romeo Doubs to IR with a shoulder injury. The Pats signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster and add three to the practice squad: - WR Ryan Miller - OL Jacob Rizy - G Andrew Rupcich— Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) October 19, 2026
He’s expected to miss at least four games.
Doubs was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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