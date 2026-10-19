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Patriots place wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Romeo Doubs #87 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown against Brandon Stephens #21 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots placed wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve Monday.

The move adds to a growing list of injuries the team has dealt with this season.

Doubs scored a 42-yard touchdown against the Jets on Sunday but left the game due to a shoulder injury.

He’s expected to miss at least four games.

Doubs was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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