Patriots place wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots placed wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve Monday.

The move adds to a growing list of injuries the team has dealt with this season.

Doubs scored a 42-yard touchdown against the Jets on Sunday but left the game due to a shoulder injury.

Pats just cannot catch a break with injuries this year… WR Romeo Doubs to IR with a shoulder injury. The Pats signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster and add three to the practice squad: - WR Ryan Miller - OL Jacob Rizy - G Andrew Rupcich — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) October 19, 2026

He’s expected to miss at least four games.

Doubs was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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