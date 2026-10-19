Man identified after deadly N.H. house fire; woman remains hospitalized

STARK, N.H. — Authorities have identified the man killed in a fast-moving house fire in northern New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

The man was identified as 63-year-old Michael Bussiere of Bow.

Bussiere’s cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

Police said the woman injured in the fire remains hospitalized.

The blaze broke out at a home on Montgomery Road in Stark just before 1:30 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A woman who lived there alerted a neighbor to the fire. That neighbor called 911 after learning a man was still trapped inside as flames spread.

Officials said the neighbor tried to enter the burning home to rescue the man but was forced back by the growing fire.

When firefighters arrived minutes later, the house was fully engulfed, with flames coming from the doors and windows. Firefighters initially couldn’t enter because conditions were deteriorating.

Firefighters brought the flames under control around 4:30 a.m. The man and two dogs were later found dead inside the home.

The surviving woman was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the fire does not appear suspicious and believe a wood stove inside the home was a primary factor.

Officials are reminding residents who use wood-burning appliances to have them and their chimneys properly maintained and cleaned annually. They also recommend keeping combustible materials at least three to five feet from heating appliances and properly disposing of wood stove ashes.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, which is leading the investigation.

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