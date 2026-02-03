Local

Patriots owner Robert Kraft not picked for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, just like longtime coach Bill Belichick, will have to wait at least another year to get enshrined in Canton, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that Kraft, a first-time Hall of Fame finalist this year, did not receive enough votes from the 50-person selection committee to get selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026.

Since Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls. His beloved team is now set to play in its seventh Super Bowl this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.

Kraft was first nominated for the Hall of Fame Class of 2013, making him eligible in each of the last 14 years. He finally advanced to the pool of finalists this year.

The news of Kraft not getting a nod comes just days after Belichick failed to get the required votes from the selection committee in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

0 of 21

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Belichick on Monday ahead of Opening Night festivities at Super Bowl LX.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not in any way controlled by the NFL,” Goodell told reporters. “Listen, Bill Belichick’s record goes without saying, same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft, who is also a candidate.”

Goodell continued, “They’ve contributed so much to this game, and I believe they’ll be Hall of Famers.”

Last week, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady weighed in on the apparent snub of his former coach.

“I don’t understand it,” Brady, who teamed with Belichick to win six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances, told a Seattle radio station. “If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it.”

Kraft also praised Belichick, telling the Associated Press, “Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves.”

Kraft and Belichick will be next up for selection in 2027.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read