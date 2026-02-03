Patriots owner Robert Kraft not picked for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, just like longtime coach Bill Belichick, will have to wait at least another year to get enshrined in Canton, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that Kraft, a first-time Hall of Fame finalist this year, did not receive enough votes from the 50-person selection committee to get selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, like his former head coach Bill Belichick, was not selected for entry into this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class, sources told ESPN.



The Class of 2026 will be revealed Thursday at NFL Honors in San Francisco, but it will not include Kraft. pic.twitter.com/W0YBwnxsq8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2026

Since Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls. His beloved team is now set to play in its seventh Super Bowl this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.

Kraft was first nominated for the Hall of Fame Class of 2013, making him eligible in each of the last 14 years. He finally advanced to the pool of finalists this year.

The news of Kraft not getting a nod comes just days after Belichick failed to get the required votes from the selection committee in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

0 of 21 Super Bowl LX Opening Night SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Live updates: Patriots hold send-off rally as they head to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX Patriots Broncos Football New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft watches warm ups prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP) AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Robert Kraft, owner and CEO of the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady #12 celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Robert Kraft; Bill Belichick; Tom Brady (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with Stefon Diggs #8 prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with Drake Maye #10 prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with Drake Maye #10 prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images) (Pamela Smith/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images) (Pamela Smith/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images) (Pamela Smith/Getty Images) Hall of Fame Finalists FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft yells to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola/AP) Jets Patriots Football New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, meets with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson ahead of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Super Bowl LX Opening Night SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX Opening Night SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and John Jiles #83 of the New England Patriots look on during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots interacts with the crowd following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy during the Trophy Presentation of the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots looks on from the field prior to the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots speaks with the media during the Lamar Hunt Trophy Presentation of the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Belichick on Monday ahead of Opening Night festivities at Super Bowl LX.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not in any way controlled by the NFL,” Goodell told reporters. “Listen, Bill Belichick’s record goes without saying, same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft, who is also a candidate.”

Goodell continued, “They’ve contributed so much to this game, and I believe they’ll be Hall of Famers.”

Roger Goodell on the Belichick HOF news:



"Bill Belichick's record goes without saying, same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft." pic.twitter.com/xI9YfSCtNw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

Last week, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady weighed in on the apparent snub of his former coach.

“I don’t understand it,” Brady, who teamed with Belichick to win six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances, told a Seattle radio station. “If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it.”

Kraft also praised Belichick, telling the Associated Press, “Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves.”

Kraft and Belichick will be next up for selection in 2027.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group