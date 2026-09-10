Patriots vs. Seahawks (LIVE BLOG): Patriots lead 7-0 in second quarter

SEATTLE — After seven months and one day, football is back!

Tonight, the 2026 NFL season begins with a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl 60: a Seahawks 29-13 victory against the Patriots.

This marks the third time in NFL history that the season opens up following a rematch of the previous year’s Super Bowl: 2016, when the Panthers lost to the defending champion Broncos 21-20 on a missed field goal, and in 1970 when the Minnesota Vikings took revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 27-10 victory.

Seattle, led by their dominating defense, the “Dark Side,” is coming off a pretty quiet offseason. The team lost pro-bowler cornerback Tariq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles and safety Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears in free agency. Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker also departed from the team, joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak joined the Oakland Raiders to become their next head coach. Despite the key losses, Seattle was able to retain a bulk of their stars from last season.

One of the big offseason winners was the Patriots, making a splash trade with the Eagles for 3x Pro-Bowler wideout A.J. Brown. Furthermore, the Pats also made some big moves in free agency, adding receiver Romeo Doubs, multi-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones, offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, and fullback Reggie Gillam.

However, the Pats lost a few key players from their 2025 Super Bowl run, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was released and signed with the Commanders, and Kayshon Boutte, who was traded to the Texans.

For the Patriots, tonight’s game can’t take back February’s Super Bowl loss, but it is a chance for the Pats to get back on the right foot. Quarterback Drake “Drake Maye” Maye says that he wouldn’t call tonight’s game a “get back”; he does say that it is an opportunity to start the season strong against a great opponent.

<i>“You like to think it’s a new year. You like to think that, but at the same time, you could go against an opponent that you just lost a Super Bowl against. In the last game that I played and was out there, we lost to them in the biggest game. That’s why you play the game for. So there’s definitely, I would not say extra, just a little bit of, man, this is our chance to start the season off strong on a good foot and knowing that the opponent that we have. You get to say, you get a little bit of a, you get your revenge game, but I would not say revenge game. They won the big one, and we got to start the season off. You cannot get that game back that we lost, so we are onto something new.”</i> — Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:20 PM at Lumen Field. Follow along below with our live blog:

9:07 PM

ELI RARIDON WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE!!! Pats up 7-0

Rookie Eli Raridon scores the first TD of the season!



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JaOmzVYHOM — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

8:49 PM

Welcome AJ!!!

A.J. Brown's first catch as a Patriot



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bd9wfhNu5K — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

8:39 PM

Sam Darnold is out.

Drew Lock is in at QB. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 10, 2026

8:28 PM

Welcome to the Pats, Dre’Mont!!!

Dre'Mont Jones gets home to end the drive 💪



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OWqNvAEY81 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

7:50 PM

7:47 PM

New weapons 👀 pic.twitter.com/yMhHx3YXLG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2026

7:40 PM

Drake “Drake Maye” Maye

The pads are on ‼️



NEvsSEA – 8:20pm ET on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/q8wLXMKINi — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2026

7:29 PM

Get the guys’ thoughts on what to expect tonight in the Pats pregame show!

6:50 PM

Tonight’s inactives

Patriots inactives for NE vs. SEA. pic.twitter.com/8OAbjk3e1I — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2026

Tonight’s @Seahawks inactives: QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback. pic.twitter.com/axFzYjlpvQ — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 9, 2026

5:35 PM

The highest-paid cornerback in the NFL is in Seattle 😎

The man of the week @chrisgonzo28 🔒 pic.twitter.com/U89ZaoYM9U — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2026

5:27 PM

AJ Brown has arrived, making his Pats debut!

Pats debut tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pzvzm7E2M1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2026

5:21 PM

Drake “Drake Maye” Maye has arrived.

Week 1 QB1 pic.twitter.com/6ruwnKimvZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2026

5:18 PM

No Shoes Nation for Mack Hollins

.@mackhollins is back... and still not wearing shoes.



NEvsSEA – 8:20pm ET on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sTYVNLxC2x — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2026

4:00 PM

Pats and Seahawks make roster moves, elevating practice squad players ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Patriots elevate two players from the practice squad: https://t.co/3ocKCODMKa pic.twitter.com/sCaayVB7JB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2026

AJ Finley was signed off the practice squad and two others were elevated for tonight's game.



Read more » https://t.co/SkaLUEE2BS pic.twitter.com/CUFuCjQRZ7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 9, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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