‘Isn’t justice’: Family of Kylee Monteiro fears potential plea deal for boyfriend, accused killer

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Roughly a year after the body of pregnant 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro was found on her boyfriend’s property, her family told Boston 25 they fear he may be seeking a plea deal that would allow him to walk free sooner than expected.

Gregory Groom, 23, is facing charges including murder. Prosecutors claimed he stabbed his girlfriend Kylee Monteiro, buried her in a shallow grave on his property off County Street, and reported her missing.

After a two-week search, authorities dug up her remains on Groom’s property. Prosecutors claimed he admitted to killing his girlfriend and unborn child.

Ever since, Monteiro’s family, including her sister Faith, claim they’re fighting every day for justice.

“I haven’t been out since around the time this all went down,” said Monteiro reporter Daniel Coates about being back in Rehoboth Wednesday. “We lost not one person but two.”

Her family claims she was 11-weeks pregnant when Monteiro went missing.

She added, “We are hoping this goes to trial, but that doesn’t look like the outcome.”

Monteiro shared a letter with Boston 25 this week that appears to show Groom’s lawyer requesting the Bristol County District Attorney’s office to allow the 23-year-old to plead guilty to manslaughter charges with a sentence of 19 to 20 years.

Monteiro explained, “Under Massachusetts state law, he’s eligible for parole after 12 years if this deal is accepted.”

According to the letter, Groom’s grandfather, during grand jury testimony, said Monteiro was “manipulative” toward him, and it started to wear on him.

Monteiro’s sister adamantly denies the claim.

“How can you call that justice?” she asked regarding the potential plea deal. “Two lives were lost, and he’s not even going to serve the lifetime of the kid he should be raising.”

She said there is a pretrial conference on October 28th at Fall River Superior Court. Through a website, she is trying to raise awareness for her sister’s case.

She is also organizing a peaceful protest outside the court on October 28th to demand Groom stands trial for murder, she told Boston 25 Wednesday.

Monteiro finished, “Any chance of him getting out isn’t justice to me.”

Regarding the possibility of no trial, she continued, “We don’t get to learn about her last hours, a question that we’ve thought about a million times in our head. We don’t get the answers why; we don’t get to hear from him.”

Boston 25 reached out to Groom’s attorney and the Bristol County District Attorney regarding the letter Monteiro presented and is awaiting a response from both.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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