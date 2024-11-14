Patriots DT Christian Barmore expected to practice Thursday, first time since blood clot diagnosis

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore is expected to cross a major milestone Thursday as he works his way back into the lineup.

The 25-year-old rising star will practice for the first time since he was diagnosed with blood clots this summer, according to multiple reports.

Today is expected to be the day for Christian Barmore's return to practice, per sources. https://t.co/MvqyZxdmbk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2024

Barmore has been on a non-football illness since the first week of Patriots training camp. He will have a three-week window to practice with the team once he’s officially designated to return.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Alabama product was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft and signed a 4-year, $92 million deal this past spring - the richest contract ever by a Patriot not named Tom Brady.

Barmore will look to build off a 2023 season that was the best of his young career, a full 17-game campaign where he totaled career highs in tackles (64) and sacks (8.5).

If Barmore is able to return this season, his presence up front would be a huge lift for a defensive unit that has allowed over 1300 combined opponent rushing yards this season, the eighth most in the NFL.

Barmore was also involved in an altercation with Providence police earlier this fall, initially accusing the officers of being unprofessional and racist during a traffic stop that was caught on video.

Several days after the incident, Barmore apologized for his behavior, writing on social media that he took “full accountability” for his actions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

