Police investigating double stabbing at 99 Restaurant in New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. — An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed at a 99 Restaurant in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Officers responding to the popular eatery on Hotel Drive in Dover found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Dover Police Department.

Police described the victims’ injuries as non-life-threatening.

Investigators were still searching for the suspect as of Thursday night.

Police noted that the victims knew the attacker and that everyone involved had been identified.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Dover police for an update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

