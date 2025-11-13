Patriots debuting new uniforms against Jets. Here’s the inspiration behind them

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will suit up in brand new uniforms when they take the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night for their Week 11 game against the AFC East rival New York Jets.

The new “nor’easter” uniforms are part of the NFL’s new “Rivalries” program and were created with the power and unpredictability of a New England storm in mind, blending the region’s natural elements, rich maritime history, and football tradition.

In a post on X on Thursday morning, the Patriots shared a photo of Stefon Diggs, Drake Maye, and Christian Gonzalez dressed in the alternate uniforms, with a caption that read, " THE NOR’EASTER IS HERE."

THE NOR'EASTER IS HERE. pic.twitter.com/0QDngx1p3z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2025

At the heart of the look is a deep Storm Blue base – rugged, weathered, and worn in, like the coastline after a gale, the team said of the uniforms. The color reflects both the unforgiving power of nor’easters and the perseverance of the people who face them head-on.

The uniforms feature six stars, representing the six New England states, as well as a “NE” shoulder logo with nautical lettering and compass points. Inside every collar reads, “We Are All Patriots.”

The shoulder and pant stripes carry a subtle netting pattern, an homage to the working harbors that define the region’s coastline. The jersey numbers pull their vertical striping and mesh-like design from the Drew Bledsoe-era 1990s uniform.

Built by the region. Anchored in tradition. pic.twitter.com/27Glt7iPeI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 28, 2025

The helmets are matte white, like snow, with a metallic silver facemask reminiscent of the area’s icy winters. A storm blue “Flying Elvis” logo is featured on the sides.

They also feature a small pop of red that offers a quiet connection back to the team’s traditional color palette.

The team shared a video of the helmet preparation on X with a caption that simply read, “Perfection.”

The nor’easter jersey and other rivalry sideline apparel are now available for fans to purchase online and at Gillette Stadium.

Thursday night’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. It can be seen on Amazon Prime and heard locally on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

©2025 Cox Media Group