Patriots’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s game status remains unclear for season opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks inches closer, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s status for Wednesday night’s game remains unclear.

Although Gonzalez has been practicing with the team, the 24-year-old is still under the terms of his rookie deal, and a contract extension has not been finalized.

Gonzalez has performed at the level of the league’s top cornerbacks and is reportedly looking to be paid in that range.

“I’m focused on one day at a time, kind of like every other week, that’s kind of how this business goes is one day at a time so... focused on this practice today....go out there and get some good work in, watch the film, be ready for tomorrow,” Gonzalez said Saturday.

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In July, owner Robert Kraft said the star cornerback had been offered the highest contract in Patriots history. The highest-paid cornerback in the NFL is Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks at $33 million.

“I think it’s an interesting dynamic, I’ve been on both sides,” Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Saturday

“I think what’s important for me is to try to communicate, to try to explain the players we really want to build around and have, and we’ve done that with Gonzo and everybody knows that.”

“I don’t get involved in the negotiations per se but I certainly want to be involved in trying to get the situation resolved,” he said.

“It’s a delicate balance that we have to wage, and I want to just continue to prepare for Seattle and focus on all the things we have to do to beat an excellent team with our team and the players that we have.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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