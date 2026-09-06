2 killed, 3 injured in house explosion in Vermont

GRANVILLE, V.T. — Two people were killed and three were injured in a house explosion in the town of Granville, Vermont on Saturday night.

According to Vermont State Police, the explosion was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was pronounced dead, and a woman was brought by first responders to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph where she was pronounced dead.

Three adults were taken to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with critical injuries.

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VSP’s response to this incident involves the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Field Force Division, and the Victim Services Unit. The Division of Fire Safety and the Granville Volunteer Fire Department were among the agencies that also responded.

Preliminary investigation by Vermont State Police does not indicate the explosion was suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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