Boston 25 exclusive: Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez gives update on contract negotiations

Thursday afternoon, Boston 25 sports reporter Lauren Walsh spoke exclusively with Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez before practice.

Less than a week away from the Patriots’ season opener September 9th in Seattle against the Seahawks, Gonzalez is still seeking a new contract from the Patriots.

Here’s my 1-on-1 conversation with Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez.



I asked if he’ll play Week 1. He said he’s focused on today.



Last question was if he thinks the deal will get done before Wednesday.



“I’m not sure. I don’t know.”#Patriots #NEPats @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2fnft0sun7 — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) September 3, 2026

Asked if he would play in the opener Week 1, Gonzalez said, “I’m focused on today, right now, this practice.”

He is still under the terms of his rookie deal and therefore set to make $4.8 million this season. However, he has performed in the category of the league’s top cornerbacks and is reportedly looking to be paid in that range.

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When asked how he focuses on the given day with the contract still lingering, Gonzalez was blunt.

“I mean, it’s football,” Gonzalez said. “It’s my job, I got to do what I got to do.”

Here's a cleaner audio version of my conversation with Christian Gonzalez.



Shoutout to my photohrapher Walt for hustling over for this. @boston25 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ETBdzmoTiQ — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) September 3, 2026

Seattle recently reset the cornerback contract ceiling when it signed Devon Witherspoon to a new deal worth $33 million annually with a total value of $132 million.

When asked about the Super Bowl rematch with the Seahawks in Week 1, Gonzalez praised the organization’s player retention.

“That’s a great team, a great organization,” Gonzalez said. ”They built pieces, they kept their team and did what they’ve done. I respect the organization and their players, and we look forward to it.”

Boston 25’s’ Lauren Walsh also asked head coach Mike Vrabel if he thinks Gonzalez will play in the season opener.

“As the head coach, I expect every player that is healthy and under contract to practice and to play,” Vrabel said. “Again, that may change based on my conversations with different players and the plan that they have each and every day when you talk about practice or what the plan maybe for the football game. So that goes with this situation and anybody else who would fall underneath that, that is what our expectation is.”

Gonzalez was asked if he thinks a deal could get done before Wednesday. He replied, “I’m not sure. I don’t know.”

The Patriots visit the Seahawks September 9th in a Super Bowl rematch and the NFL’s first Wednesday season opener since 2012.

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