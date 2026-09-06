Easton police investigate reported shooting involving 2 vehicles

EASTON, Mass. — Easton police are investigating reports of a shooting involving two vehicles Saturday morning in the area of Turnpike Street and Jennifer Way.

At around 10:15 a.m. on September 5, police received a report of two vehicles traveling southbound at high rates of speed on Pearl Street in Brockton and into West Bridgewater before entering Easton via Turnpike Street.

One vehicle was described by a witness as a dark-colored SUV that appeared to be fleeing from a dark-colored sedan.

In the area of Turnpike Street and Jennifer Way, a witness reported seeing a passenger in the sedan leaning out of the window and firing a handgun at the SUV.

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Both vehicles continued traveling at high rates of speed in different directions, witnesses said.

Several spent shell casings were discovered in the roadway, police said.

No victims have come forward.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Easton police at 508-230-3322.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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