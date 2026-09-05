One dead after head-on crash involving Eversource truck in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an Eversource utility truck in Dedham Friday night.

According to police, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a call for a crash involving a utility truck and a pickup truck in the area of 961 Washington Street. One of the vehicles in the head-on crash was reported to be on fire.

The driver of the pickup truck, whose identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Norfolk County District Attorney. The Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section has also been contacted.

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“Safety is always our top priority, and our thoughts are with those involved in this accident. We are currently supporting the investigation by local public safety officials and do not have any additional information to provide at this time,” an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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