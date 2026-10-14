Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shares promising update on health of 2 star players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared a promising health update on two superstar players as his team prepares for a Week 6 clash with AFC East rival New York Jets.

At his weekly media briefing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Vrabel said wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Christian Gonzalez would return to practice Wednesday.

Brown hasn’t played since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the team’s season-opening loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Gonzalez has been sidelined the last two weeks with a shoulder injury.

While Brown has been officially removed from injured reserve, Vrabel says there’s no guarantee he plays this weekend.

“He hasn’t been out there. So, I can’t tell you until we actually see it,” Vrabel said. “We get him back out there practicing and see if he’s ready to go in a couple days. If not, we got a 21-day window, and we’ll go from there.”

The encouraging development comes a day after the team learned second-year running back Treveyon Henderson would miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain of his own.

New England, 3-2, is coming off two straight victories. They host the 2-3 Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

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