Baby flown to Boston hospital after falling from window in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A baby was flown to the hospital on Wednesday morning after falling from a window in Westford, officials said.

The Westford police and fire departments said a 7-month-old fell from a second-floor window at a home on Colonial Drive shortly after 11 a.m.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a landing zone at Jack Walsh Field on Carlisle Road, where they were then transported via medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

Officials noted that the baby was “conscious and alert.”

“Our thoughts are with the child and family, and we wish the child a speedy recovery,” a statement shared on the Westford Police Department’s Facebook page read.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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