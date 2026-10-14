Massachusetts futurecast: Big weather-maker is headed our way

DEDHAM, Mass. — A significant forecast change is coming, with a Weather Alert in effect Friday and Saturday as rain, stronger winds, and much colder air move into New England.

What should you expect Friday?

Rain will be the biggest concern as the Weather Alert begins.

Futurecast shows rain moving in by 10 a.m. Friday, with periods of steady rain possible during the day. Rain could briefly break late Friday afternoon into the early evening.

Winds will also begin increasing throughout Friday.

When will the strongest winds arrive?

Winds are expected to peak Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the region.

That front will also usher much colder Canadian air into New England, setting the stage for a dramatically colder weekend.

How cold will it get this weekend?

Saturday will feel downright cold, with wind chills in the 30s.

The season’s coldest temperatures so far are expected by Sunday morning, when some areas could wake up to wind chills in the 20s.

Higher elevations will also see a taste of winter. Mount Washington could pick up a few inches of snow.

When will temperatures warm back up?

Sunday will remain chilly despite improving conditions, with a forecast high around 54 degrees.

Temperatures will then slowly recover toward more seasonable levels. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, with highs eventually returning to the 60s toward the middle of next week.

What to know

Friday: Rain arrives with increasing winds

Rain arrives with increasing winds Saturday: Stronger winds and much colder air

Stronger winds and much colder air Sunday morning: Coldest temperatures of the season, with some wind chills in the 20s

Coldest temperatures of the season, with some wind chills in the 20s Mount Washington: A few inches of snow possible

A few inches of snow possible Early next week: Mostly sunny with a gradual warm-up

For the latest weather updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group