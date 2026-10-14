Trader Joe’s is opening a new store in Massachusetts today

READING, Mass. — Trader Joe’s is expanding in Massachusetts.

The popular grocery store chain is holding a grand-opening celebration at its newest location, 34 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading’s Crossing at Walkers Brook, starting at 9 a.m.

The store is just off Route 128 and 95, is built inside a former Staples, and sits near other businesses, including The Paper Store, Golf Galaxy, Home Depot, Jordan’s Furniture, and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

The new location is 9,865 square feet, and the chain has hired more than 40 crew members from Reading and surrounding communities. Other employees transferred from nearby Trader Joe’s stores.

The store will also participate in Trader Joe’s Neighborhood Shares Program, donating unsold but still-fit products to local nonprofit and community organizations seven days a week.

Trader Joe’s currently operates 27 stores in the Bay State.

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