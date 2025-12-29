Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shares encouraging update on injured star ahead of crucial game
ByFrank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared an encouraging injury update on one of his team’s star players ahead of a crucial Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Vrabel, while speaking with the media at Gillette Stadium just hours after the Patriots were crowned AFC East champions for the first time since 2019, addressed the future availability of starting rookie left tackle Will Campbell.
When asked if he thought Campbell would practice this week, Vrabel said, “I think he will.”
The 21-year-old LSU product was placed on injured reserve after the injury. Per NFL regulations, he is eligible to return to action this weekend against the Miami Dolphins, a game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in Foxboro.
Campbell recently started traveling with the Patriots, a sign that points to Campbell’s improved health, according to Vrabel.
“Will cares deeply about this team and the players on it. You know, that was his decision,” Vrabel explained. “Usually, I would rather these guys stay and get some rest and recover...Once he started feeling good enough to travel...He asked to go. So, I think it can only help him to be around his team.”
While the Patriots have already locked up the first division title, there is still much left to play for. New England needs a win over Miami and a Denver Broncos loss to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.
Both Denver and New England are 13-3, but because of their better record versus shared opponents—most notably the Las Vegas Raiders, who defeated the Patriots early in the season—the Broncos control their own fate and have a tiebreaker over the Patriots.
Campbell’s potential return to the lineup will bolster a high-flying Patriots offense that is coming off a 42-10 trouncing of the New York Jets, fueled by five Drake Maye touchdown passes.