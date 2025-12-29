Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shares encouraging update on injured star ahead of crucial game

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared an encouraging injury update on one of his team’s star players ahead of a crucial Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Vrabel, while speaking with the media at Gillette Stadium just hours after the Patriots were crowned AFC East champions for the first time since 2019, addressed the future availability of starting rookie left tackle Will Campbell.

When asked if he thought Campbell would practice this week, Vrabel said, “I think he will.”

Campbell, a first-round draft choice in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been sidelined with an MCL sprain he suffered in New England’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

0 of 13 Patriots Bengals Football New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell, center, lies on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP) New England Patriots v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots blocks for Drake Maye #10 during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) New England Patriots Training Camp FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots sprays water on his face during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots leaves the field following a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU walks the stage prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU celebrates after being selected fourth overall pick by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots watches action from the sideline during the second half of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall pick by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) NFL Scouting Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Offensive lineman Will Campbell of the LSU Tigers poses for a portrait at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old LSU product was placed on injured reserve after the injury. Per NFL regulations, he is eligible to return to action this weekend against the Miami Dolphins, a game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in Foxboro.

Campbell recently started traveling with the Patriots, a sign that points to Campbell’s improved health, according to Vrabel.

“Will cares deeply about this team and the players on it. You know, that was his decision,” Vrabel explained. “Usually, I would rather these guys stay and get some rest and recover...Once he started feeling good enough to travel...He asked to go. So, I think it can only help him to be around his team.”

While the Patriots have already locked up the first division title, there is still much left to play for. New England needs a win over Miami and a Denver Broncos loss to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Both Denver and New England are 13-3, but because of their better record versus shared opponents—most notably the Las Vegas Raiders, who defeated the Patriots early in the season—the Broncos control their own fate and have a tiebreaker over the Patriots.

Campbell’s potential return to the lineup will bolster a high-flying Patriots offense that is coming off a 42-10 trouncing of the New York Jets, fueled by five Drake Maye touchdown passes.

