Patriots’ Christian Barmore to appear in court on domestic assault charges

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore is slated to be arraigned Monday on domestic assault charges.

According to police, Barmore’s on‑again, off‑again girlfriend told investigators he assaulted her in August at his Mansfield home. She reported that during an argument, she tried to call her mother to say she was leaving when Barmore allegedly grabbed her phone and hung up.

She further alleged that she went to the front door and screamed for help before Barmore allegedly grabbed her and threw her to the floor.

These charges first became public in December.

Neither the NFL nor the Patriots suspended Barmore following the allegations.

Barmore’s attorneys say they are confident that evidence will show nothing criminal occurred.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group