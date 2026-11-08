A Patriot for life: Gronk gets emotional during Patriots Hall of Fame induction

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On Saturday in Foxboro, Rob Gronkowski became the 38th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The event was raucous, powerful, emotional, and fun, all the things the Gronk has stood for since he was drafted by the Patriots in 2010.

It was attended by a “who’s who” of Patriots greats. Robert Kraft could not attend because he is recovering from back surgery, but he did have a video tribute for Gronk. Julian Edelman also had a video tribute for his friend Gronk.

Notable Patriots involved in the ceremony were Andre Tippett, Ty Law, Stanley Morgan, Rob Ninkovich, Danny Amendola, Dante Scarnecchia, Matt Light and Mathew Slater as well as many other Patriots in attendance as well.

Tom Brady was there and got several big ovations, but he chose not to speak because he didn’t want to upstage his friend Gronk. For Gronk, having Brady attend meant the world to him.

“It meant everything, and it worked out perfectly. You know we’re both with Fox and here for tomorrow’s Patriots-Packers game. Tom wanted to be here, up on stage. Tom could have been anywhere else; he’s the greatest player of all time, and it just meant a lot to myself, my family, and to the fans, I’m sure as well,” said Gronk.

The tributes throughout the ceremony captured what made Gronkowski such a beloved figure in New England.

Jonathan Kraft summed it up simply: “Rob Gronkowski was put on this earth for two things. To play football and to make people happy.”

Matt Light pointed to the crowd that showed up despite the weather, telling Gronkowski, “Every single person standing here didn’t care about rain, weather or traffic. They came here because they absolutely love you.”

Former teammate Rob Ninkovich recalled how Gronkowski elevated those around him.

“Like everyone up here said, it made everybody better to have Rob on the field. Practices were harder than the games. So, thank you, congratulations. We love you,” Ninkovich said.

Matthew Slater also praised Gronkowski’s sacrifice, saying, “Rob gave his body for this team.”

Gronkowski quickly jumped in with a laugh: “I still feel it!”

When it was his turn to address the crowd, Gronkowski thanked the fans who supported him throughout his career.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in front of the greatest fans of all, you Patriots fans,” Gronkowski said.

And in classic Gronk fashion, he closed by promising to celebrate with a “hefty fat Boston Lager beer” before delivering one final message:

“I am a Patriot for life.”

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