Patriots inducting Rob Gronkowski into team’s Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Legendary New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame Saturday.

Gronkowski beat out fellow Patriots legends Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins in a fan vote to become the 38th inductee.

Gronk spent 9 seasons in New England after being drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Patriots won the AFC East in each of Gronk’s seasons and made the Super Bowl 5 times, hoisting three Lombardi’s.

Gronkowski ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing), and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history.

Gronk’s connection with QB Tom Brady was often unstoppable on the field during their time in New England. The two went to go on to play for the Buccaneers before Gronk retired in March of 2019.

Gronk’s ceremony comes the same weekend Brady is expected to call the Patriots vs. Packers game at Gillette Sunday afternoon as a broadcaster for the first time.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 1 p.m. You can watch it live on Patriots.com. Gronk will also be honored during the Patriots game tomorrow on Fox at 4:25 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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