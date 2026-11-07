Boston mom says son with Type 1 diabetes may lose place at Catholic school amid nursing shortage

BOSTON — A Boston mom is fighting for her type 1 diabetic son after she was told he may no longer be able to attend his Catholic elementary school because the school no longer has the staff needed to help care for him.

Sam Allen said she decided to enroll her 7-year-old son in a private school this year to get him educational experience better suited for his needs, so they went with St. John’s School in Boston’s North End. But she said they took all of the steps necessary ahead of time to ensure her son could be properly cared for with his medical condition.

“We met with the school 7-10 times over the summer before we committed and enrolled him, and we were told there’s three nurses on staff, there’s full-time nursing, he will be fully managed, they’ve dealt with type 1 diabetics before,” Allen said. “My family and I were really specific about, are you sure can you do the care, we want to make sure that we don’t have to pull him out of school because you can’t handle it. [They said] no, absolutely Sam, we can do the care.”

Allen said her son was diagnosed with his condition at 18 months old. It’s something she said they are able to manage mostly through an app on their iPhones that can administer insulin through his pump on his arm. It’s a system that requires a little extra assistance as a first grader.

“A grown up needs to be like, okay, those numbers are right because at 7 [years old], sometimes we think 15 is 51, and we don’t want him giving himself 51 carbs,” Allen said.

Since day one, Allen said her son has loved his experience at St. John’s and his teacher.

“He comes home, ‘I love her so much, mom, she is always giving me great feedback, I love my classmates, I love the school,’” Allen said.

But now two months into the school year, Allen said she’s being told the school no longer has the nursing staff her son requires.

“She basically said the main nurses resigned, we are looking for another nurse, and I was like ok, that’s good you have the budget, let’s get another nurse... [they said] yeah, it’s not that easy,” Allen said.

Allen said the head of the school told her they would try to find a replacement, but she may need to figure out another plan for her son.

“The conversation went, ‘he can’t come here anymore, and I suggest you expedite finding him a new school, and we might try to find someone,’” Allen said.

Boston 25 reached out to the school by email and received a response from Terrence C. Donilon, Secretary for Communications & Public Affairs for the Archdiocese of Boston, stating, “The school did not “kick out” the student nor are they planning to. They are working to resolve a staffing change at the school and will stay in contact with the family. But no one has been kicked out.”

In an email sent to Allen on Friday from St. John’s Head of School, she is told there would be no medical personnel in the building to assist with her son Monday-Thursday as of November 20th because a member of their nursing staff resigned. The Head of School goes on to state Catholic schools are not required to have nurses on staff, but that they would be advertising for a part-time school nurse moving forward.

“He just wants to fit in, and I have to tell him that you can’t go to school because he has diabetes,” Allen said.

She said she’s heartbroken to have to tell her son he may not be able to go back to a school he loves.

“It would’ve been a different conversation if the school said to me, ‘hey Sam, we can’t take a type 1,’ I would say ok, that really stinks, but I understand you aren’t equipped to do it. Instead, they took my money, they got me all set up, they let this young 7-year-old love his school, love his teacher have all these friends,” Allen said.

No matter what happens next, Allen said she’ll do whatever it takes to continue supporting her son.

“He will come out stronger and we’ll make sure of it,” Allen said.

Boston 25 also reached out to St. John’s School directly for comment by phone and spoke with the administrative assistant who responded, “no comment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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