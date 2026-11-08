Norwood police ID man wanted in connection to hit and run crash that injured two people

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Norwood man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured two people last month.

Police say that an arrest warrant has been issued for 65-year-old Maciel DeOliveira for the following charges:

Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury

Crosswalk Violation

65-year-old Maciel DeOliveira (Norwood Police Department)

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 24, around 6:30 p.m. near Washington and Day streets, when, according to police, a vehicle struck two people while crossing the street.

“One of the victims, a male, saw the approaching vehicle and attempted to push the female victim out of its path,” Norwood police wrote on their Facebook page. “In doing so, he took the brunt of the impact, suffering a concussion, a shoulder injury, and significant knee injuries that are expected to require surgery. The female victim suffered injuries to her wrist.”

The vehicle left the scene afterwards. After an extensive investigation, police identified DeOliveira as the alleged suspect.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of DeOliveira’s whereabouts to contact them at 781-440-5181.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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