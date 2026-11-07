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How much rain has fallen in New England? Town-by-town totals

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
How much rain has fallen in Mass? Town-by-town totals
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — After nearly three weeks without rain, Friday’s weather dumped several inches across New England.

As of Saturday morning, showers are expected to taper off as the day goes on. However, Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said she can’t rule out “an occasional sprinkle or isolated afternoon shower.”

Additional rainfall could bring 0.1 to 0.3 inches locally.

Here are some of the latest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Southern Plymouth

  1. NW Rochester 5.94 inches
  2. N Marion 5.58 inches
  3. SW Wareham 5.16 inches

Barnstable County

  1. SW Mashpee 5.80 inches
  2. Pocasset 5.05 inches
  3. N East Falmouth 4.65 inches

Southern Bristol

  1. SW New Bedford Airport 5.09 inches
  2. S Mattapoisett 4.52 inches
  3. NW Acushnet 4.33 inches

Bristol County

  1. 1 SW Warren 3.43 inches
  2. W Barrington 3 inches
  3. S Bristol 2.20 inches

Suffolk County

  1. Logan Airport 3.22 inches
  2. Winthrop 3.05 inches
  3. SE Dorchester 2.93 inches

Middlesex County

  1. N Sherborn 2.70 inches
  2. NE Reading 2.52 inches
  3. W Natick 2.43 inches

Essex County

  1. SE Wenham 3.41 inches
  2. Nahant 3.10 inches
  3. E Lynn 3.08 inches

Norfolk County

  1. 1 N Milton 2.71 inches
  2. S Quincy 2.38 inches
  3. NW Weymouth 2.21 inches

Plymouth County

  1. 5 SE Plymouth 3.88 inches
  2. S1 E Hull 3.37 inches
  3. Cohasset 3.23 inches

Northern Worcester

  1. 1 NE Lunenburg 2.09 inches
  2. 1 S Holden 1.80 inches
  3. Harvard 1.78 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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