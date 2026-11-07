How much rain has fallen in New England? Town-by-town totals

BOSTON — After nearly three weeks without rain, Friday’s weather dumped several inches across New England.
As of Saturday morning, showers are expected to taper off as the day goes on. However, Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said she can’t rule out “an occasional sprinkle or isolated afternoon shower.”
Additional rainfall could bring 0.1 to 0.3 inches locally.
Here are some of the latest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:
Southern Plymouth
- NW Rochester 5.94 inches
- N Marion 5.58 inches
- SW Wareham 5.16 inches
Barnstable County
- SW Mashpee 5.80 inches
- Pocasset 5.05 inches
- N East Falmouth 4.65 inches
Southern Bristol
- SW New Bedford Airport 5.09 inches
- S Mattapoisett 4.52 inches
- NW Acushnet 4.33 inches
Bristol County
- 1 SW Warren 3.43 inches
- W Barrington 3 inches
- S Bristol 2.20 inches
Suffolk County
- Logan Airport 3.22 inches
- Winthrop 3.05 inches
- SE Dorchester 2.93 inches
Middlesex County
- N Sherborn 2.70 inches
- NE Reading 2.52 inches
- W Natick 2.43 inches
Essex County
- SE Wenham 3.41 inches
- Nahant 3.10 inches
- E Lynn 3.08 inches
Norfolk County
- 1 N Milton 2.71 inches
- S Quincy 2.38 inches
- NW Weymouth 2.21 inches
Plymouth County
- 5 SE Plymouth 3.88 inches
- S1 E Hull 3.37 inches
- Cohasset 3.23 inches
Northern Worcester
- 1 NE Lunenburg 2.09 inches
- 1 S Holden 1.80 inches
- Harvard 1.78 inches
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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