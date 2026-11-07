How much rain has fallen in New England? Town-by-town totals

BOSTON — After nearly three weeks without rain, Friday’s weather dumped several inches across New England.

As of Saturday morning, showers are expected to taper off as the day goes on. However, Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said she can’t rule out “an occasional sprinkle or isolated afternoon shower.”

Additional rainfall could bring 0.1 to 0.3 inches locally.

Here are some of the latest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Southern Plymouth

NW Rochester 5.94 inches N Marion 5.58 inches SW Wareham 5.16 inches

Barnstable County

SW Mashpee 5.80 inches Pocasset 5.05 inches N East Falmouth 4.65 inches

Southern Bristol

SW New Bedford Airport 5.09 inches S Mattapoisett 4.52 inches NW Acushnet 4.33 inches

Bristol County

1 SW Warren 3.43 inches W Barrington 3 inches S Bristol 2.20 inches

Suffolk County

Logan Airport 3.22 inches Winthrop 3.05 inches SE Dorchester 2.93 inches

Middlesex County

N Sherborn 2.70 inches NE Reading 2.52 inches W Natick 2.43 inches

Essex County

SE Wenham 3.41 inches Nahant 3.10 inches E Lynn 3.08 inches

Norfolk County

1 N Milton 2.71 inches S Quincy 2.38 inches NW Weymouth 2.21 inches

Plymouth County

5 SE Plymouth 3.88 inches S1 E Hull 3.37 inches Cohasset 3.23 inches

Northern Worcester

1 NE Lunenburg 2.09 inches 1 S Holden 1.80 inches Harvard 1.78 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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