Walpole firefighters mourning loss of active-duty firefighter

WALPOLE, Mass. — Walpole Firefighters Local 2464 is mourning the loss of active-duty firefighter and paramedic Elizabeth Hunt.

According to her obituary, Hunt, 35, died on Nov. 3 in her hometown of Abington.

Hunt achieved her dream of becoming a firefighter and paramedic when she joined the Walpole Fire Department in April 2022.

She leaves behind her wife and three cats, who were described as being like her children.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at Blanchard Funeral Chapel on Plymouth Street in Whitman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts in Brockton, The HauntProof Foundation, or both.

“Her loss is deeply felt throughout our department and the brotherhood and sisterhood of the fire service,” Walpole Firefighters Local 2464 said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Elizabeth’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this incredibly difficult time.”

The circumstances surrounding Hunt’s death remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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