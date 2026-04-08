Patient at Tewksbury Hospital charged with assault after allegedly striking staff member in the face

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A patient at Tewksbury State Hospital was charged with assault and battery on after police say they assaulted a hospital staff member on Tuesday.

According to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus, police responded to Tewksbury State Hospital for reports of an aggressive patient. When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old man that had been secured in a chair by hospital staff.

A preliminary investigation determined that the patient was allegedly acting erratically and stood in a fighting stance when staff approached. The patient then allegedly struck a staff member in the face.

It took multiple staff members to restrain the patient and staff administered medicine prior to officers’ arrival.

The patient was charged with assault and battery on a public employee.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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