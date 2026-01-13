Daughters of slain State Trooper George Hanna fight parole bid for father’s convicted killer

AUBURN, MASS. — Deb and Kim Hanna, the daughters of murdered Mass State Trooper George Hanna, are fighting a fight they never thought they’d have to wage.

“It’s been it’s been a nightmare. It’s severe PTSD for me, and it’s putting my family through nothing we thought would ever happen to us,” said Deb.

On Thursday, Jose Colon, one of three men convicted of killing their father during a 1983 traffic stop in Auburn, will go before the state parole board, seeking his release.

Colon was originally given the max penalty of life in prison with no parole.

But an SJC ruling, banning the max for underaged defendants, has changed everything.

George Hanna’s family is fighting back.

“This man is the devil. The atrocity in which he killed my father by shooting him six times with a 22-caliber gun. That’s not somebody who was just trying to flee. That was assassination,” said Deb.

Boston 25 asked his other daughter Kim if she was ready to be in the same room as her father’s convicted killer.

“Yeah, I don’t think anything prepares you for that. I’m going to try my best to keep it together,” she said.

Since his murder, George Hanna’s spirit lives on. The George Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery are given to recognize exceptional acts of courage in the line of duty.

On Thursday, George Hanna’s family is hoping people will stand with them outside the parole board before the hearing.

They tell Boston 25 they have the support of Governor Healey, and the Colonel of the State Police.

They also intend to work to help toughen laws, so that anyone convicted of killing a police officer, will never be released.

Both daughters say they are doing this for all police officers, and their father.

“He was a special person that whose life was taken way too, way too soon,” said Kim.

“We miss him as if it happened yesterday. There’s an eternal pain in my heart that will forever miss my father until I’m with him,” said Deb.

The parole hearing takes place this Thursday at 10 a.m.

