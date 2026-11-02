Parents turn to house phones to keep kids off smartphones and social media

BOSTON — For parents who remember growing up with a house phone, going “old school” may be one of the newest technology trends for kids.

Some local families are turning to Wi-Fi-enabled house phones as a way for children to call friends without giving them a smartphone or access to social media.

For the Gay family in Medway, that means using a device called a Tin Can phone.

“One of our neighbors found it, and kind of sent it all out to us and said we should get this for the neighborhood, and we were immediately on board,” said Medway mother Frances Gay. “This was the beginning of the summer. They’ve been using it all summer, and it’s really worked out well.”

The phone works over Wi-Fi and allows children to call approved phone numbers. Parents can control which numbers are permitted to call the phone.

For Frances and Ed Gay, the device gives their children some independence to communicate with friends without some of the concerns that come with smartphones.

“When they first started using it, they’d just pick the phone up. We’d be like, ‘You have to speak,’” Ed Gay said. “I think it’s been great for them to learn communication skills.”

The couple hopes alternatives like the house phone will allow them to delay giving their children smartphones and access to social media.

“I think the longer we can wait, the better off we are,” Ed Gay said.

Concerns grow over social media’s impact on kids

The push by some parents to delay social media comes amid growing concern about the effect the platforms can have on children.

Dr. James McKowen, a clinical psychologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, sees the negative impacts firsthand.

“I work with a lot of parents who, when they try to set limits and boundaries on their phones, their kids get aggressive; they get angry,” McKowen said. “It’s like cutting off their arm in some ways. They just really can’t be separated from their phone.”

McKowen said some young people find it difficult to stop using the platforms and that excessive use can interfere with their mood, sleep, time outdoors and socialization.

“A decent proportion do find it very hard to stop,” he said.

McKowen said social media can also affect developing brains, contributing to issues involving attention spans, impulse control, anxiety and depression.

Federal lawmakers consider social media restrictions for children

Lawmakers are also considering new restrictions aimed at children’s access to social media.

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss is co-sponsoring the “16 and Up Social Media Act,” along with “Parents Over Platforms,” which would establish a national standard prohibiting social media use for children under 16.

“These children are functionally laborers in a system of dopamine extraction,” Auchincloss said.

Under the proposal described by Auchincloss, parents would enter a child’s birthday into a smartphone. When an app is downloaded, the app would receive an anonymized signal indicating whether the user falls within the permitted age range.

“Every time an app is downloaded into the app store, an anonymized age signal is sent up to that app, and all it says is this individual is or isn’t within the age bounds that your app is bound to,” Auchincloss said.

McKowen said he believes social media restrictions for young people should be viewed similarly to age restrictions placed on other products.

“Just like we think about cigarette use, alcohol use, cannabis use for young people, we’ve got limits on it, we’ve got age restrictions,” McKowen said. “Social media should really be thought of similarly.”

State lawmakers in Massachusetts are also considering restrictions on social media.

For families like the Gays, broader rules could make it easier for parents who are trying to delay their children’s introduction to social media.

“I’d love for this to go into place before this becomes a problem for us,” Frances Gay said.

Changes expected for young social media users

The changes come as Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to implement additional restrictions and safety features for minors following a multi-billion-dollar settlement this summer. The lawsuit claimed the social media company made its apps addicting to children on purpose.

Those changes are expected to include:

Daily two-hour limits on apps

Overnight lockouts between midnight and 6 a.m.

Hidden “like” counts

Beauty filters disabled for minors

In the meantime, some parents are finding their own solution: giving their children a way to stay connected with their friends without putting a smartphone in their hands.

For the Gay children, that may mean a decidedly old-school question coming through a new version of the house phone: Do you want to come play outside?

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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