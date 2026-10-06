Parents demand more action after alleged ‘Kill List’ threat at middle school

STERLING, Mass. — A Sterling mother says a school suspension isn’t enough after her daughter told her she was named on a so-called “kill list” at Chocksett Middle School.

Jen DiCandia says her daughter came home frightened and told her she was one of several students allegedly targeted.

“She came home and said she was on a kill list,” DiCandia said. “I said, ‘Excuse me?’ And she said, ‘I’m on a kill list.’ I asked if it was a joke, and she said, ‘No, Mom, I’m scared.’”

DiCandia said the situation was so upsetting that her daughter cried herself to sleep the night before returning to school.

“She cried herself to sleep Sunday night because she was so scared to go to school,” DiCandia said.

After learning about the alleged threat, DiCandia said she immediately contacted the school’s principal, the superintendent, members of the school committee, and the Sterling Police Department.

Police confirmed to Boston 25 News that they were notified of a possible school safety concern on Sept. 30. At this time, authorities say they do not plan to pursue criminal charges.

However, Sterling police say they will continue working with school administrators and monitoring the situation to ensure students feel safe.

According to parents, the student at the center of the concern has been suspended. But for some families, that doesn’t go far enough.

DiCandia said she asked the principal for a “no contact” order between the student and her daughters, but the principal told her that wouldn’t be possible in such a small school.

“My job is to protect my child, and I’ll do whatever I need to do to protect her,” DiCandia said.

She said she also hopes the student involved gets help but remains focused on her daughters’ safety.

“I do feel for the family. I hope the boy gets the help that he needs,” she said. “But my children will not be associated with or in the vicinity of this boy.”

Police say they will release additional information if necessary while continuing to protect the privacy of the children involved.

Superintendent of Schools for the Wachusett Regional School District, James Reilly, tells Boston 25, “The District is limited in its ability to comment on the specifics of this matter due to privacy protections for the individuals involved.”

However, he did pass along the correspondence sent out to parents and families.

The letters go on to explain that the student had a notebook labeled “Death Note,” and it was later determined the notebook was connected to an anime television series and was not intended as a threat.

“I don’t really care if it’s a joke, a video game, whatever,” DiCandia said. “It’s not funny,” she added.

The principal went on to tell families that assemblies were held with all students to provide reassurance, answer questions, and remind students that their safety and well-being are the school’s highest priority.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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