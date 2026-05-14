Parents claim they weren’t notified of former Quincy autism center employee’s charges

QUINCY, Mass. — More parents are coming forward with concerns after a former employee at a Quincy autism center was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Joshua Drenth is now facing a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

One parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted Boston 25 after she says she only learned about the allegations through our reporting. She says she immediately contacted the Quincy center for clarity but say she got nothing.

“It makes me feel like if your story didn’t air, they just wouldn’t have told us at all,” she tells Boston 25 News. “When I asked their staff, they said I know it’s so crazy, it’s so sad, we found out just like the parents, we don’t know anything. I checked my email to see if they had sent out any sort of like formal statement or anything, and they hadn’t.”

Court records allege that back on March 31st, Joshua Drenth engaged in what investigators describe as inappropriate physical contact with a child. Marie Jean, the mother of the alleged victim, says she wasn’t notified until a week later.

“Are you protecting him or are you protecting these kids?” said Jean.

In a previous statement, Bierman Autism Centers said Drenth was immediately terminated once they were made aware of the alleged activities, and that they contacted families whose children interacted with him at the center as soon as they were made aware.

On Thursday, the center told Boston 25 they communicated with parents as soon as they were able to, given the ongoing investigation. They provided Boston 25 with a copy of the message, but did not specify when they notified parents.

Drenth has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released with conditions, including not working or volunteering with children.

Parents tell Boston 25 News they will not feel at ease until a transparent conversation takes place. In the center’s email to parents, they did welcome parents to reach out to speak with their leadership team.

Drenth is due back in court on June 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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