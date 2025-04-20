The parade is coming! Lexington celebrates 250 years since the American Revolution broke out

LEXINGTON, Mass. — The parade is coming, the parade is coming!

Thousands across New England and the country flocked to Lexington to mark 250 years since the first shots of the American Revolution were fired.

The morning on the Battle Green began with reenactments, followed by ceremonies honoring generations of our armed forces.

Local and state leaders watched and cheered on as 2,700 marched down Lexington’s Center for their Patriots’ Day Parade Saturday afternoon.

“This is Massachusetts,” said Governor Maura Healey. “I want people around Massachusetts and around New England to take in how special this place is.”

Senator Ed Markey also added, “Everyone comes together to celebrate the role which Massachusetts, Lexington, and Concord played to create this great country.”

Town roads were lined for miles with eager patrons watching on.

“I think sometimes you take it for granted,” said one Lexington native. “But, you’re reminded with things like this.”

Another, Laura Cortes, flew in from Salt Lake City. She used to walk in the parade as a child.

“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “If the British had gone that way and not that way, they would’ve just got yelled at.”

Many saw it as a time for New Englanders and Americans to pull together.

Sue Flynn, a patron, finished, “We were all Americans together. That’s what we’re here for... to feel like we are true, liberated Americans together and we’re one.”

More celebrations will continue into Sunday and Monday across Massachusetts to celebrate the 250-year anniversary.

