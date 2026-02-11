Owner and manager of spa in Westborough facing prostitution charges

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — The owner and manager of a spa in Westborough are facing prostitution charges.

On Tuesday, Westborough police executed a court-authorized search warrant at Westborough Wellness Spa, located at 71 East Main Street, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal activity.

During that search, officers arrested the owner, Michael Langille, and the manager, Leir Guo, on outstanding warrants.

Both individuals were arraigned in Westborough District Court the same day on charges of keeping a house of prostitution, procuring a person to practice prostitution, and deriving support from prostitution.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Westborough Police Department Investigations Unit at (508) 475-4250.

Police say the investigation remains active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group