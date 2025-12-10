Owner of creepy doll store on North Shore pleads guilty to trafficking stolen human remains

PEABODY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a disturbing scheme involving human remains stolen from the Harvard Medical School morgue in Boston.

Katrina MacLean, 46, of Bradford, admitted to investigators that she sold human remains through her shop, Kat’s Creepy Creations, located in the North Shore city of Peabody.

Prosecutors say MacLean obtained the remains with the help of Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the morgue for Harvard’s Anatomical Gifts Program.

Earlier this year, Lodge admitted he stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.

An investigation revealed that the Lodge took the stolen body parts to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, from where his wife, Denise, then sold the remains to MacLean.

According to court documents, MacLean purchased two dissected faces for $600 in 2020.

Katrina Maclean

Kat’s Creepy Creations sold dolls and “Creations that shock the mind & shake the soul. Creepy dolls, Oddities, Bone Art,” the business’s Instagram page previously stated.

As part of her plea deal, MacLean is expected to be sentenced to 12 months in prison.

