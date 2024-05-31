Over 200 LGBTQ Pride flags stolen overnight from Carlisle center, police say

CARLISLE, Mass. — Just days before Pride month, police are investigating the theft of hundreds of LGBTQ flags from the town’s center.

Chief Andrew Amendola says his department was notified Sunday that during the overnight hours, over 200 LGBTQ Pride flags were stolen from the rotary at the intersection of Lowell Street, Bedford Road, and Westford Road.

“We are taking this very seriously,” said Chief Amendola. “It is unfortunate, as Carlisle is an inclusive community, and we want everyone to feel safe and welcomed here.”

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance if they saw anything suspicious in the area on Sunday night.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

