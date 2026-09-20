Over 20 pizzerias gather at city hall plaza for Boston Pizza Fest

BOSTON — Pizza lovers rejoiced this past weekend after taking over City Hall Plaza for Boston’s Pizza Fest.

The festival, which began back in 2017, returned to city hall plaza, bringing together more than 20 pizzerias.

That includes new haven favorite Sally’s Apizza, Boston-area spots like Quattro and Eataly, and some fresh pie from Naples, Italy.

Festival-goers were able to sample all kinds of pizza. Some you might not expect.

“Don’t just come here and expect a cheese and pepperoni slice, there’s some really unique slices,” said Co-Director Raffaele Scalzi. “There’s actually a pizza egg roll this year. We have a Nutella pizza. There’s a cheeseburger pizza somewhere as well. So don’t expect just the same old pizza. Try some new stuff.”

The festival ends at 6 PM tonight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group