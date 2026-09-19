19-year-old charged with murder after fatal stabbing of UMass Dartmouth football player

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence Police Department has announced that a suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that killed one person and injured another overnight.

Providence police say that 19-year-old Chukuwnonso Uzoma-eze has been charged with murder following an overnight altercation with two UMass Dartmouth Football players.

Chukuwnonso Uzoma-eze (Providence Police Department)

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30 AM after responding to a parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Charles Street following reports of a dispute. Once there, officers found two men suffering from stab wounds.

18-year-old Marvins Antoine, a first-year UMass Dartmouth student and member of the football team, suffered stab wounds to the chest and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

19-year-old Kensley Macean, also a first-year student and football player, suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to the head and neck and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said both victims were at Mezza Lounge with other members of the UMass Dartmouth football team before the incident.

Following an investigation, police identified Uzoma-eze as the suspect and brought him into custody.

Providence police are still investigating what lead up to the incident.

For those affected by the tragic incident, the university has made counseling available to all students and faculty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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