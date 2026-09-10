Boston Pizza Festival returning to City Hall Plaza next weekend

BOSTON — Pizza lovers, this one’s for you! The Boston Pizza Festival is returning to City Hall Plaza next weekend, with tickets now on sale for the two-day event.

The festival will take place Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 20,000 guests are expected to attend, with 30 pizzerias from Greater Boston, New England, and Italy serving up slices.

This year’s lineup includes Sally’s Apizza of New Haven, Boston’s Quattro and Eataly’s Rossopomodoro.

Pizza Taxi is also traveling from Vico Equense, Italy, while Raffaele Russo of Quattro, currently ranked the #6 pizza maker in the world, will take part.

“The Boston Pizza Festival continues to grow into one of the city’s most anticipated food events, and we’re proud of what we have planned for 2026,” said Giancarlo Natale, Co-Director of the Boston Pizza Festival. “Whether guests come to discover a new favorite pizzeria, learn from talented pizza makers, or simply enjoy a day in the city with family and friends, there will be something for everyone at City Hall Plaza.”

Along with plenty of pizza, the festival will feature pizza-making demonstrations, artisan ovens, beverages and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

“Our goal has always been to create an authentic celebration of pizza, its history, and the people who dedicate their lives to perfecting it,” said Raffaele Scalzi, Co-Director of the Boston Pizza Festival. “From longtime local favorites to acclaimed pizza makers traveling from Italy, this year’s lineup reflects the craftsmanship, creativity, and passion that make pizza so universally loved.”

Admission is $10 in advance and includes entry and two pizza slices. Additional slice packages are available online or at the festival. Admission rises to $15 during festival weekend.

To purchase tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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