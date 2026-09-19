UMass Dartmouth football player killed in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A UMass Dartmouth football player was killed, and another teammate was injured in a stabbing following an altercation at a Providence nightclub.

According to police, the violence began after a dispute at Mezza Lounge and continued into the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Charles Street.

Officers responding to the scene found two men suffering from stab wounds.

18-year-old Marvins Antoine, a first-year UMass Dartmouth student and member of the football team, suffered stab wounds to the chest and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

19-year-old Kensley Macean, also a first-year student and football player, suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to the head and neck and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said both victims were at Mezza Lounge with other members of the UMass Dartmouth football team before the incident.

Investigators later identified a suspect, who is currently being held in the custody of the UMass Dartmouth Police Department.

UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark A. Fuller addressed the campus community following Antoine’s death.

“Our hearts and prayers are very much with Marvins’ family, friends, classmates, and teammates as we mourn his loss together,” Fuller said. “We also send our prayers and best wishes for Kensley’s recovery, and hope that he will be able to resume his education here soon.”

The chancellor said university officials have “no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the UMass Dartmouth community” and said that law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The university has made counseling and support resources available for students, faculty, and staff affected by the tragedy.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Authorities have not yet publicly released the name of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Providence Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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