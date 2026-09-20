Axe-wielding man taken into custody after assaulting woman in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — An axe-wielding man was taken into custody on Saturday after allegedly assaulting a woman in Wareham.

State police said that at 8:30 AM on Saturday, troopers responded to a rest stop on Route 195 East after multiply 911 calls reported a man wielding an axe had allegedly assaulted a woman in her vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Cruisers from several state police barracks had searched for the man before finding him in the area of Swifts Beach by Wareham Police.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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