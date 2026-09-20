‘The excitement is back’: Pumped-up Patriots fans tailgate for home opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots fans flooded the parking lots at Gillette Stadium ahead of the first home game of the season Sunday.

For many, tailgating at the home opener is a tradition they’ll never miss.

“We’ve got a bunch of people,” Patriots fan Ryan Walsh said. “We’ve been going together for 30 years, it’s amazing.”

Fans from near and far started arriving at Gillette as early as 8:30 Sunday morning.

“It’s been rejuvenated,” Peter Brodeur, a season ticket holder said. “The excitement is back, you can see it in the parking lot, you can sense it in the people.”

After making it to the Super Bowl back in February, New Englanders are hopeful for another strong Pats season ahead, despite what the weather may bring.

“When the summer goes down, it stinks,” Walsh said. “But football season—warm, cold, it doesn’t matter, we’re here having fun rooting for the Patriots.”

As for Pittsburgh Steelers fans in Foxborough Sunday, they weren’t as easy to find.

“We have one Steelers fan, he’s a roommate,” Walsh said. “It’s unfortunate but we do really like him, great kid just wrong team.”

For a majority of the people tailgating, the home opener means good company and good food.

“We always boil a bunch of lobsters,” Brodeur explained. “I have 30 of them we’re going to cook up.”

“They’re doing steak and cheese sandwiches today,” Christine Levasseuri said. “Mimosas with apple cider.”

The next home game is scheduled for October 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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