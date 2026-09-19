Popular drive-thru coffee chain to open 2 more Mass. locations

BOSTON — A popular Arkansas-based coffee chain is opening two new locations in Massachusetts.

7 Brew Coffee is opening locations in Marlborough and Weymouth.

The franchise’s Facebook page posted a construction update on the Weymouth location.

7 Brew Coffee’s website has the drive-thru chain locations at 211 Main St. and the Marlborough drive-thru at 2 Mount Royal Ave.

There is currently one 7 Brew Coffee in the state in West Springfield. The location opened in 2025.

Opening dates for the new locations have not been announced.

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