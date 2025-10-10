25 Investigates: Never-before-seen video shows deadly Fall River fire aftermath, recalled sprinklers

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A devastating fire at Gabriel House in Fall River resulted in the deaths of 10 people and left dozens more injured, marking one of the deadliest fires in state history.

The blaze swept through the assisted living facility with alarming speed, as captured by never-before-seen video footage obtained by 25 Investigates.

The footage shows thick black smoke rapidly filling the hallways, forcing workers to evacuate.

Avon Assistant Fire Chief Brad Cronin, who reviewed the video and images, noted that the sprinkler heads appeared intact, suggesting they did not discharge water during the fire.

The investigation revealed that the sprinkler heads at Gabriel House were part of a recall issued 24 years ago but had never been replaced.

This critical oversight may have contributed to the severity of the fire.

3-D imaging of the aftermath shows a stark contrast between areas that were severely damaged and others that remained untouched by the flames, likely in rooms with closed doors.

25 Investigates has contacted the owners of Gabriel House and the company responsible for inspecting the sprinklers to obtain their comments.

As the investigation continues, the community is left grappling with the tragic loss and the questions surrounding the facility’s safety measures.

