Another round of intense heat for New England, advisory issued

BOSTON — A heat advisory has been issued for New England from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory has been issued for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, and Providence Counties.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service is reporting that heat index values of 103 degrees are expected.

According to Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s on Tuesday. The heat continues Wednesday with highs again reaching the upper 90s.

Tuesday night will not bring any relief for most of southern New England, with temps remaining in the 80s.

It’s important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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