One person recovered, another missing after fishing vessel overturns off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — One person was pulled from the water, and another person is missing after a fishing vessel overturned in the water off Cape Cod on Thursday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard told Boston 25 News that the agency learned just before noon that a vessel, named the “Yankee Rose,” had overturned about three nautical miles northeast of Provincetown’s Race Point Beach.

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod responded to search for two people on the vessel, recovering one of them from the water just after 12 p.m. They were said to be unconscious and rushed away for emergency treatment.

The search for the second person is currently ongoing.

The Provincetown Town Manager’s Office told Boston 25 that Massachusetts Environmental Police, local police officers and firefighters, and harbormaster crews are assisting the Coast Guard with the search.

No additional details were available. Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

