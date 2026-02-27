8 people hospitalized after exposure to carbon monoxide on boat in Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Eight people were sent to the hospital Thursday night after being exposed to carbon monoxide in Provincetown, police say.

Two of the individuals found were unresponsive at the time.

According to police, around 5:59 p.m., both the Provincetown Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to MacMillian Pier for reports of an unresponsive person on a boat.

Officers found the boat and then entered, where they found a second unresponsive individual. Both victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Afterwards, the first responders who were also exposed to carbon monoxide were also evaluated and taken to the hospital.

Due to the number of individuals who needed to be taken to the hospital, a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was issued, allowing Provincetown to request ambulances from Truro, Wellfleet, and Eastham.

As a result of the incident, eight people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

