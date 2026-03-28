One person killed in motorcycle crash in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon on State Highway 140 in Grafton.
According to Grafton police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Upton line.
A 41-year-old Milford man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash involved two additional vehicles.
No other injuries were reported.
Preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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